Global Impact Ready Meals in Algeria Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact ready meals in 2020. The product area registered negligible value sales over the review period and in 2020, with people cooking more at home, due to restrictions on movement due to COVID-19,

whatever growth was happening is expected to takes a step back. As a result, there is expected to be a decline in retail volume in 2020. Also, ready meals are a comparatively expensive product and with people’s disposable income already declining due to COVID-19, thi…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. I

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

Table of content

Ready Meals in Cameroon

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers shift from ready meals to home cooking in 2020

No strong leader emerges due to fragmentation and lack of consistent supply

Lack of culture of ready meals is preventing value growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ready meals expected to take few years to return to retail volume growth

Expansion of modern grocery retailers may spur sales growth

Opportunity for private label entrants in ready meals

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

