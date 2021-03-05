Global Impact Ready Meals in Algeria Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

COVID-19 will be a mixed blessing for ready meals in Algeria, with conflicting trends pulling the category in different directions. Lockdown restrictions as a result of COVID-19 has meant Algerians have spent increasing amounts of time at home in 2020.

On the one hand, Home seclusion has meant consumers have had more time to cook food with raw ingredients, reducing the need for ready meals. On the other hand, tired consumers looking for an easy meal still preferred a no-hassle ready meal occasio…

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

