Global Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Ukraine Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood is expected to see a higher retail volume and current value growth rate in 2020 compared to the previous year. With home seclusion and the closure of foodservice outlets, consumers have been having their meals at home,
thus shifting consumption from foodservice to retail. Manufacturers are expanding their offer with processed meat and poultry products that are positioned as natural, without flavour enhancers or preservatives, in line with the health trend. An example o…
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
Processed Meat and Seafood in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Quarantine boosts processed meat and seafood sales through retail
Processed poultry sees healthier alternatives to processed red meat
Interrybflot leads fragmented processed meat and seafood
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Meat substitutes is anticipated to demonstrate strong growth in the forecast period due to a growing number of flexitarians
Chilled processed meat and seafood is anticipated to grow as consumers opt for packaged variants over unpackaged ones
Processed poultry products are anticipated to grow at a higher rate than processed meat as poultry is perceived as healthier
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
