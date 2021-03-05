Global Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Tunisia Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

As a result of the lockdown and other pandemic-related regulations, Tunisians have been forced to spend more time at home in 2020, spurring more frequent home cooking and baking activities. While the growth of both retail volume sales
and current value sales of processed meat and seafood have been stymied in 2020, current value sales growth is nevertheless set to remain positive while retail volume sales are set to decline significantly, reflecting consumers’ shifting toward higher-quality proce…
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
Table of content
Processed Meat and Seafood in Tunisia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail volume sales growth of processed meat and seafood declines in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, while value sales slow but continue to post positive growth
New pandemic-related factors influencing demand for processed meat and seafood in 2020
ManarThon SA maintains leadership in processed meat and seafood in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand for processed meat and seafood set to rebound and then post steady but slow growth over the forecast period
Price to be key factor buttressing domestic players’ growth over the forecast period
Continued expansion of modern grocery retail to support growth of frozen processed meat and seafood over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
