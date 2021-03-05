Global Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Guatemala Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

In 2020, processed meat and seafood is expected to post stronger current value and retail volume growth than was seen in the previous year. From March until May 2020, there was a shortage of fresh meat in Guatemala due to COVID-19 restrictions,

mainly due to the closure of weekend markets. Since processed meat and seafood is one of the only substitutes available, especially in cities, growth in demand and current value sales is anticipated as a result. Furthermore, the closure of restaurants and…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed meat and seafood benefits from the closure of weekend markets, where its fresh counterparts are sold, for several months in 2020

Ease of preparation and longer shelf life drives demand for processed meat and seafood in 2020

Local brands continue to dominate, with Embutidos Bremen SA set to remain the leading player in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowdown expected in 2021, but convenience of processed meat and seafood is set to support strong growth in the rest of the forecast period

Anticipated strong growth of processed seafood supported by rising health and wellness awareness

Promotional activities will become increasingly digitalised in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

