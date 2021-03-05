Global Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Dominican Republic Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

In the Dominican Republic, COVID-19 is anticipated to have a minimal impact on processed meat and seafood in 2020, with current value and retail volume growth set to be slightly higher than in in the previous year. Processed meat remains a popular product,

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594937-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-dominican-republic

with Dominican salami a true staple of the Dominican diet as it is consumed by the majority of households in the country. In fact, in some households, salami is consumed on a daily basis, with salami consumed by more than 85% of households in…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sustainability-and-energy-management-software-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tv-wall-mounts-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cartridge-dosing-dispenser-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vascular-endothelial-growth-factor-a-vegf-a-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Dominican Republic

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for processed meat is sustained in 2020, benefitting from being a staple in the Dominican diet, especially Dominican salami

Frozen processed seafood enjoys strong growth in 2020 despite loss in tourist sales

Induveca continues to lead in 2020 by offering healthier products and developing an e-commerce platform

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowdown in growth expected in 2021 as consumers have less time for cooking at home

Consumer demand for healthier products will drive product offerings over the forecast period

Local brands will continue dominating processed meat and seafood due to superior taste and competitive prices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/