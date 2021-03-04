Global Security Printing Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Security printing refers to printing of specific items that require verification and security from illegal activities. Security printing involves printing of personal identities, tickets, financial documents, product authentication and others. The major role of security protection is to avoid illegal activities like counterfeiting, tampering, frauds, imitation and other malpractices. Security printing includes technologies like watermarks, special paper, holograms, intaglio printing, micro printing, magnetic inks, security threads, anti-copying marks, serial numbers, prismatic coloration and others. These techniques have to secure industrial products and their false modification.
Security inks are a major factor driving the global security printing market. Law enforcement combined security regulations are a significant factor driving this market. In addition, increasing fake activities in personal identities, financial, tax and postage stamps by illegal means is a driving factor in the rapid growth of global security printing market. Moreover, awareness regarding counterfeit and fraud activities among consumers and end users is anticipated to boost this market for the forecast period. Tampering and modification in branding of industry products is booming the growth of global security printing market. Factors like digitization and convergence are restraining the global security printing market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key participants in global security printing market include:
- 3M,
- Giesecke and Devrient
- Madras Security Printers
- Tungkong Corporation Limited
- Thai British Security Printing Public and Corporation Limited
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Security Printing By Security Technology:
- DOVIDs And Holograms
- Durable Substrates
- Security Inks
- Taggants
- Watermarks
- Threads
- Biometrics
- RFID And Coding
Security Printing By Print Processes:
- Intaglio Printing
- Lithographic Printing
- Letterpress Printing
- Screen Printing
- Gravure Printing
- Hot-Stamping Foil
- Digital Printing
- Laser Ablation
Security Printing By Applications:
- Financial
- Banknotes
- Payment Cards
- Bank Cheques
- Personal ID
- Passports
- Visas
- National ID
- Driver Licenses
- Birth Certificates
- Tickets
- Travel Tickets
- Event Tickets
- Lottery Tickets
- Brand Protection
- Others
- Tax Stamps
- Postage Stamps
Security Printing By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Security Printing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Security Printing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Security Printing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Security Printing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Security Printing Market Analysis By Security Technology
Chapter 6 Security Printing Market Analysis By Print Processes
Chapter 7 Security Printing Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Security Printing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Security Printing Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Security Printing Industry
