Global Biopesticides Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Drivers
- Growing demand for organic products
- Low cost on research and development
- Easier residue management
- Labor and harvest flexibility
Restraints
- Low level of awareness about the benefits of biopesticides among growers
- Inconsistent availability and low shelf life of biopesticides
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the biopesticides market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as:
- Bayer Cropscience AG
- BASF SE
- DOW Chemical Company
- Monsanto Company
- Isagro SPA
- Camson Bio Technologies Limited
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
- Bioworks, Inc.
- Koppert B.V
- W. Neudorff GmbH Kg
- Valent Biosciences Corporation
- Certis USA L.L.C.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of biopesticides marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Biopesticides Market Analysis by Type:
- Bioinsecticides
- Biofungicides
- Bioherbicides
- Bionematicides
- Others
Biopesticides Market Analysis by Applications:
- Foliar Spray
- Seed Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Post-Harvest
Biopesticides Market Analysis by Crop Type:
- Grains & Oilseeds
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
Biopesticides Market Analysis by Formulation:
- Liquid Formulation
- Dry Formulation
Biopesticides Market Analysis by Origin:
- Beneficial insects
- Microbial pesticides
- Biochemicals
Biopesticides Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Biopesticides Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Biopesticides Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Biopesticides Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Biopesticides Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Crop Type
Chapter 8 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Formulation
Chapter 9 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Origin
Chapter 10 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Biopesticides Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Biopesticides Industry
