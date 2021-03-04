Global Biopesticides Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Drivers

Growing demand for organic products

Low cost on research and development

Easier residue management

Labor and harvest flexibility

Restraints

Low level of awareness about the benefits of biopesticides among growers

Inconsistent availability and low shelf life of biopesticides

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the biopesticides market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as:

Bayer Cropscience AG

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Monsanto Company

Isagro SPA

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Bioworks, Inc.

Koppert B.V

W. Neudorff GmbH Kg

Valent Biosciences Corporation

Certis USA L.L.C.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments.





SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biopesticides Market Analysis by Type:

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bioherbicides

Bionematicides

Others



Biopesticides Market Analysis by Applications:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest



Biopesticides Market Analysis by Crop Type:

Grains & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



Biopesticides Market Analysis by Formulation:

Liquid Formulation

Dry Formulation



Biopesticides Market Analysis by Origin:

Beneficial insects

Microbial pesticides

Biochemicals



Biopesticides Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global Biopesticides Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biopesticides Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biopesticides Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biopesticides Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Crop Type

Chapter 8 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Formulation

Chapter 9 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Origin

Chapter 10 Biopesticides Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Biopesticides Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Biopesticides Industry



