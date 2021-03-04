Global Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Drivers

Increasing demand from printing ink and coating industry

Rapid shale gas developments

Restraints

Environmental Concerns

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Baker Hughes

BASF

Clariant

EPChem International Pte Ltd

Hase Petroleum Wax Co.

Honeywell International Inc

Innospec Inc.

Marcus Oil & Chemicals Private Ltd

Mitsui Chemicals

Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies Co. Ltd

S. Kato & Co

Sanyo Chemical Industries

SCG Chemicals

Synergy Additives

Trecora Chemical.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

High Density Polymerized PE Wax

Low Density Polymerized PE Wax

Oxidized PE Wax

Acid-Modified PE Wax

Low-Density Cracked PE Wax

Others



By Technology:

Polymerization

Modification

Thermal Cracking



By Applications:

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Masterbatches

Plastics

Rubber

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa



The Global Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyethylene (PE) Wax Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Polyethylene (PE) Wax Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Polyethylene (PE) Wax Industry



