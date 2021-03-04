Global Phenolic Resins Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Phenolic Resins are synthetic polymers. They are formed by the reaction between phenols and formaldehydes. They were the earliest commercial synthetic resins, and have been very popular in the market as molded products. Various products of phenolic resins available in the market today include resol resins, novolac resins, bio-phenolic resins, cresol novolac and formaldehyde-free phenolic resins. These products have been famous by various trade names such as Bakelite, Novo Text, Oasis, Maritex Aquarius etc.

Owing to properties such as adhesion, moisture resistance, heat resistance and high mechanical strength, phenolic resins find application in a myriad of industries. These industries include wood-adhesives, molding compounds, laminates, for insulation purposes, for offshore oil drilling, fire retardants, hardeners, as abrasives and friction materials.

Global phenolic resins market is primarily run by demands from automotive industry, as phenolic resins help in improving vehicle efficiency and fire resistance. The heavy demand for phenolic molding is another major driving force behind the growth of this market. Leading product in the global phenolic resins market is resol resin, owing to their heavy demand as optical coatings in wood-adhesives and laminates industry. They lead this market in terms of both demand and production. Besides optical coatings, phenolic resins also serve as a very good candidate for plywood and particleboard manufacture, attributed to their excellent moisture resistance.

The key players in global phenolic resins market include:

BASF SE

Ludwigshafen Verbund

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

SI Group

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Prefere Resins

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC

DIC Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Phenolic Resins By Products:

Resol Resins

Novolac Resins

Others Bio-Phenolic Resins Cresol Novolac Formaldehyde-Free Phenolic Resins





Phenolic Resins By Forms:

Liquid

Powder

Granules

Others



Phenolic Resins By Application:

Wood Adhesives

Molding Compounds

Laminates

Insulation

Others Abrasives Friction Materials





Phenolic Resins By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Phenolic Resins Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Phenolic Resins Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Phenolic Resins Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Phenolic Resins Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Phenolic Resins Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Phenolic Resins Market Analysis By Forms

Chapter 7 Phenolic Resins Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Phenolic Resins Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Phenolic Resins Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Phenolic Resins Industry



