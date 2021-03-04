Global Plant Extracts Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Plant extracts are biomedicinal products comprised of herbal and natural raw materials. This is an emerging market, which is growing rapidly. Food additives, functional food, herbal medicine, cosmetics products and other are the areas where plant extracts are used widely. Preferences to herbal medicine and homeopathy products have influenced the global plant extracts market growth.

Global plant extracts market is segmented based on physical forms available as powder, liquid and others. Plant extracts are found in different types such as phytochemicals, spices, essential oils, flavors and fragrances, herbal extracts and others. Plant extracts are widely used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages – specifically functional food and beverages, etc. Herbal extracts are the major type in the global plant extracts market.

The key players in the global plant extracts market include:

Alkaloids Corp.

BerryPharma AG

Organic Herb Inc.

Plant Extracts International Inc.

Network Nutrition

FT Technologies

Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG

Ingredia Nutritional

TimTec

Herbal Extract Company

Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd.

Nutri-Pea Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Phytovation Ltd.

Kuber Impex Ltd.

Qualiphar

Prinova Group

Indena

Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd.

Naturex

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Plant Extracts By Types:

Herbal Extracts

Phytochemicals

Spices

Essential Oils

Flavors And Fragrances

Others



Plant Extracts By Forms:

Powder

Liquid

Others



Plant Extracts By End-Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Functional Food And Beverages



Plant Extracts By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Plant Extracts Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Plant Extracts Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Plant Extracts Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Plant Extracts Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By Forms

Chapter 7 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Plant Extracts Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Plant Extracts Industry



