Global Plant Extracts Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Plant extracts are biomedicinal products comprised of herbal and natural raw materials. This is an emerging market, which is growing rapidly. Food additives, functional food, herbal medicine, cosmetics products and other are the areas where plant extracts are used widely. Preferences to herbal medicine and homeopathy products have influenced the global plant extracts market growth.
Global plant extracts market is segmented based on physical forms available as powder, liquid and others. Plant extracts are found in different types such as phytochemicals, spices, essential oils, flavors and fragrances, herbal extracts and others. Plant extracts are widely used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages – specifically functional food and beverages, etc. Herbal extracts are the major type in the global plant extracts market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The key players in the global plant extracts market include:
- Alkaloids Corp.
- BerryPharma AG
- Organic Herb Inc.
- Plant Extracts International Inc.
- Network Nutrition
- FT Technologies
- Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG
- Ingredia Nutritional
- TimTec
- Herbal Extract Company
- Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd.
- Nutri-Pea Ltd.
- Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
- Phytovation Ltd.
- Kuber Impex Ltd.
- Qualiphar
- Prinova Group
- Indena
- Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd.
- Naturex
- Others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Plant Extracts By Types:
- Herbal Extracts
- Phytochemicals
- Spices
- Essential Oils
- Flavors And Fragrances
- Others
Plant Extracts By Forms:
- Powder
- Liquid
- Others
Plant Extracts By End-Use:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Functional Food And Beverages
Plant Extracts By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Plant Extracts Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Plant Extracts Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Plant Extracts Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Plant Extracts Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By Forms
Chapter 7 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 8 Plant Extracts Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Plant Extracts Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Plant Extracts Industry
