Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Stretch and shrink sleeves packaging are materials of modified polythene films used for goods packaging. Stretch films are used to cover pallet loads, whereas shrink films are applied on a surface and then heated to make them adhere. They are resistant to moisture and air. Stretch and shrink sleeves packaging find applications in food and dairy, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and toiletries, pharmaceuticals & health and household product based industries. Commercially available varieties include heat shrink sleeve labels, stretch sleeve labels, roll-on shrink-on labels and roll-fed shrink MD labels.
Huge branding and publicity along with visual appeal drives the global stretch and shrink sleeves packaging market. Heavy corporate investments to suit consumer specific needs are promoting the growth of this market. Besides, improved technology is helping to increase the production of high-quality stretch and shrink sleeves packaging. However, competition from alternative forms of packaging may hamper the growth of global stretch and shrink sleeves packaging market.
Key players in global stretch and shrink sleeves packaging market are:
- Daman Polymers
- Dow Chemical Company
- Eurofilms Extrusion
- Exxonmobil Chemical
- FlexSol Packaging
- Genuine Package Venture
- Groupe BARBIER
- Hipac Packaging Solutions
- Hood Packaging
- Intertape Polymer Group
- IPS Packaging
- ITW Mima Packaging Systems.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By Label Formats:
- Heat Shrink Sleeve Labels
- Stretch Sleeve Labels
- Roll-On Shrink-On Labels
- Roll-Fed Shrink MD Labels
Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By Materials:
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)
- Polyolefin (PO) Film
- Other Materials
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC)
Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By End-Use:
- Food And Dairy
- Soft Drinks
- Alcoholic Drinks
- Cosmetics And Toiletries
- Pharmaceuticals And Health
- Household Care
- Other Markets
Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By Label Formats
Chapter 6 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By Materials
Chapter 7 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 8 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Industry
