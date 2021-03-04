Global Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Stretch and shrink sleeves packaging are materials of modified polythene films used for goods packaging. Stretch films are used to cover pallet loads, whereas shrink films are applied on a surface and then heated to make them adhere. They are resistant to moisture and air. Stretch and shrink sleeves packaging find applications in food and dairy, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and toiletries, pharmaceuticals & health and household product based industries. Commercially available varieties include heat shrink sleeve labels, stretch sleeve labels, roll-on shrink-on labels and roll-fed shrink MD labels.

Huge branding and publicity along with visual appeal drives the global stretch and shrink sleeves packaging market. Heavy corporate investments to suit consumer specific needs are promoting the growth of this market. Besides, improved technology is helping to increase the production of high-quality stretch and shrink sleeves packaging. However, competition from alternative forms of packaging may hamper the growth of global stretch and shrink sleeves packaging market.

Key players in global stretch and shrink sleeves packaging market are:

Daman Polymers

Dow Chemical Company

Eurofilms Extrusion

Exxonmobil Chemical

FlexSol Packaging

Genuine Package Venture

Groupe BARBIER

Hipac Packaging Solutions

Hood Packaging

Intertape Polymer Group

IPS Packaging

ITW Mima Packaging Systems.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By Label Formats:

Heat Shrink Sleeve Labels

Stretch Sleeve Labels

Roll-On Shrink-On Labels

Roll-Fed Shrink MD Labels



Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By Materials:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)

Polyolefin (PO) Film

Other Materials Polylactic Acid (PLA) Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COC)





Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By End-Use:

Food And Dairy

Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Cosmetics And Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals And Health

Household Care

Other Markets



Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By Label Formats

Chapter 6 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By Materials

Chapter 7 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Packaging Industry



