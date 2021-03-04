Global Personal Care Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Personal care packaging implies to packaging of personal care products to increase overall productivity. Personal care packaging is used to package several products like cosmetics, shampoos, conditioners, soaps, shower gels, body lotions, hair gel, body creams, oil and toiletries and others. Personal care products can be packaged into various materials like glass, plastics, paperboard, metal and others. They are packaged in the form of containers like boxes, pumps, sprays, bottles and other insertions. Personal care packaging is designed to enhance overall productivity and quality of materials.
Skin and hair care are the most significant factors driving the global personal care packaging market. Worldwide awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and the desire of consumers to enhance their overall personality has led to increased use of cosmetics and beauty products on global level. This is a major factor driving the global personal packaging market. Increased use of men’s grooming products is anticipated to drive this market for the forecast period. Innovative design, aspects and quality of packaging is also a key factor driving this market. Rising use of fragrances, body deodorants are the significant features that boost the global personal care market.
Major companies of global personal packaging market are:
- DuPont
- Eastman Company
- Nova Chemicals
- Albea Group
- Amcor Ltd.
- Gerresheimer
- Sonoco Products Company
- Saint-Gobain
- Mondi plc
- Ardagh Group
- DS Smith
- HCP Packaging
- Rieke
- Silgan Holding
- SCA Packaging
- UFLEX
- Bormioli Rocco SpA
- Hindustan National Glass and Industries Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Personal Care Packaging By Materials:
- Glass
- Metal
- Paperboard
- Plastics
- Others
Personal Care Packaging By Types:
- Folding Cartons
- Corrugated Board
- Paper Packaging
- Glass Bottles And Jars
- Plastic Bottles And Jars
- Cosmetic Cases
- Plastic Tubes/Laminated Tubes
- Lids, Caps And Closures
- Pumps And Sprays (Including Aerosols)
- Metal Containers
- Flexible Plastic Packaging
Personal Care Packaging By Applications:
- Bath And Shower Preparations
- Colour Cosmetics
- Deodorants And Antiperspirants
- Depilatories
- Fragrances
- Hair Care
- Men’s Grooming
- Oral Care
- Skin Care
- Sun Care
Personal Care Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Personal Care Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Personal Care Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Personal Care Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Personal Care Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Materials
Chapter 6 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 7 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Personal Care Packaging Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Personal Care Packaging Industry
