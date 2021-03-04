Global Personal Care Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Personal care packaging implies to packaging of personal care products to increase overall productivity. Personal care packaging is used to package several products like cosmetics, shampoos, conditioners, soaps, shower gels, body lotions, hair gel, body creams, oil and toiletries and others. Personal care products can be packaged into various materials like glass, plastics, paperboard, metal and others. They are packaged in the form of containers like boxes, pumps, sprays, bottles and other insertions. Personal care packaging is designed to enhance overall productivity and quality of materials.

Skin and hair care are the most significant factors driving the global personal care packaging market. Worldwide awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and the desire of consumers to enhance their overall personality has led to increased use of cosmetics and beauty products on global level. This is a major factor driving the global personal packaging market. Increased use of men’s grooming products is anticipated to drive this market for the forecast period. Innovative design, aspects and quality of packaging is also a key factor driving this market. Rising use of fragrances, body deodorants are the significant features that boost the global personal care market.

Major companies of global personal packaging market are:

DuPont

Eastman Company

Nova Chemicals

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd.

Gerresheimer

Sonoco Products Company

Saint-Gobain

Mondi plc

Ardagh Group

DS Smith

HCP Packaging

Rieke

Silgan Holding

SCA Packaging

UFLEX

Bormioli Rocco SpA

Hindustan National Glass and Industries Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Personal Care Packaging By Materials:

Glass

Metal

Paperboard

Plastics

Others

Personal Care Packaging By Types:

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Board

Paper Packaging

Glass Bottles And Jars

Plastic Bottles And Jars

Cosmetic Cases

Plastic Tubes/Laminated Tubes

Lids, Caps And Closures

Pumps And Sprays (Including Aerosols)

Metal Containers

Flexible Plastic Packaging

Personal Care Packaging By Applications:

Bath And Shower Preparations

Colour Cosmetics

Deodorants And Antiperspirants

Depilatories

Fragrances

Hair Care

Men’s Grooming

Oral Care

Skin Care

Sun Care

Personal Care Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Personal Care Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Personal Care Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Personal Care Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Personal Care Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Materials

Chapter 6 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 7 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Personal Care Packaging Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Personal Care Packaging Industry



