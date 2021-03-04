Luxury Packaging Market Report 2021 | Global Key Manufacturers Analysis Till 2026

Luxury packaging is high quality materials used for packaging, finishing and decorating high-end products. These products include cosmetics & fragrances, tobacco, confectionery, premium alcoholic drinks, gourmet food & drinks, watches and jewellery. Therefore, luxury packaging has a broad range of end-user industries like food & beverages, FMCG, household products and pharmaceuticals.

Different materials used for luxury packaging include paperboard, glass, metal, plastic, textiles, leather and wood. Glass followed by paperboards and plastics are the major products segments used for the production of luxury packaging. In addition, cosmetics and fragrances are the biggest end user of luxury packaging, followed by alcoholic drinks and tobacco.

Aesthetic appeal is one of the major driving forces of the global luxury packaging market. Companies frequently add innovative products to their product line to be noticeable in the competitive market. The compliance to environmental standards set by EPA and other agencies is very essential these days. Hence, many of the recent products have been designed to not pose any threat to human health or environment along with having the aesthetic appeal. In this regard, sustainable luxury packaging is the new trend these days.

However, the reduced demand of glass as luxury packaging can affect the growth of the global luxury packaging market. This can be attributed to the heavy weight and brittle nature of glass. In contrast, the demand for plastics and paperboards is rising. Besides, active research is being carried out to produce more sustainable, lightweight luxury packaging. All of these factors can contribute to an overall growth of the global luxury packaging market.

Key players in global luxury packaging market include:

Amcor

Design Packaging

Crown Holdings

International Paper

BC Boncar

Meadwestvaco

Owen-Illinois

Benson Group

Ardagh Group

Aropack

Bag & Pack

Curtis Packaging

Dupont



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Luxury Packaging By Materials:

Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Textiles

Leather

Wood



Luxury Packaging By End-Use:

Cosmetics And Fragrances

Tobacco

Confectionery

Premium Alcoholic Drinks

Gourmet Food And Drinks

Watches And Jewellery



Luxury Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Luxury Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Luxury Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Luxury Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Luxury Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Luxury Packaging Market Analysis By Materials

Chapter 6 Luxury Packaging Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Luxury Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Luxury Packaging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Luxury Packaging Industry



