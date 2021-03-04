Global Package Printing Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Package printing creates images using lines of colour or dot patterns on a variety of substrates such as paper and plastics. It is sustainable in nature, low in cost and displays a high printing quality. In the recent years, commercialization and branding of package printing has been a very positive development. This has lead to customization of designs, given package printing the much needed publicity, incorporated innovative ideas, all leading to an increased market appeal of package printing. However, the paradigm shift from offline advertising to online advertising is projected to influence the growth of the global package printing market in the forecast period.

Commercially apparent forms of package printing applications include board packaging, rigid plastic packaging, flexible packaging, metal cans and labels. Inks available could be water based, UV curable or based on other solvents. Concerned industries include cosmetics & toiletries, food & beverages, healthcare, adhesives & sealants, industrial & household goods and consumer goods.

Sustainability, low price and high printing quality have helped raise the demand and production of package printing in the global market. In addition, a rise in the demand of packaging, convenient packaging in particular is directly connected with the growth of the global package printing market. Other relevant factors include the aesthetic appeal of the product and increase in disposable income of consumers. The biggest end user of the global package printing market is the food and beverage industry followed by the healthcare sector. High demand for cosmetics and toiletries segments is estimated for the forecast period.

The key players in global package printing market include:

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

LP

Quad/Graphics

Xerox Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours

Company

WS Packaging Group.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Package Printing By Printing Process:

Offset

Flexography

Gravure

Screen

Digital

Others



Package Printing By Applications:

Board packaging

Rigid plastic packaging

Flexible packaging

Metal cans

Labels



Package Printing By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Package Printing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Package Printing Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Package Printing Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Package Printing Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Package Printing Market Analysis By Printing Process

Chapter 6 Package Printing Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Package Printing Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Package Printing Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Package Printing Industry



