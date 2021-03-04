Global Metal Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Metal packaging is metallic wrapping materials that contain and protect the consumer product against odd conditions. It delivers the consumers with desired commodity in better conditions according to their convenience. Metal packaging is one of the most safe and versatile system in all characteristics fulfilling the consumerâ€™s need. Metal packaging is growing rapidly owing to better functionality, sustainability, attractiveness and giving consumers the desired nutrients.
Metal cans i.e. aerosol cans and fabricated steel boxes are most commonly known applications. Bulk metal containers, used to export/import the automobiles overseas and long distances in better conditions with consumer convenience.
Owing to increased urbanization and modern lifestyle, demand for use of metal packaging has tremendously increased. Metal packaging is safest form of packaging so it is the basic preference of consumers. The boom of processed and packed foods had led to growth of global metal packaging market. Delivering safe and sustained nutrition, metal packaging has been reliance for consumers hence helping global market of metal packaging grow unconditionally.
Metal is the most recycled material than any other waste packaging materials. About 80% or more metal packaging are recycled and used again without any loss in quantity and causing any loss in nutrients of Food and beverages. On the other hand cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries are increasing the market of metal packaging as metal guards the contents from external environment and keeps in suitable temperature which is necessary in pharmaceuticals products. Therefore, this section has an upper hand in growth of this market globally.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing geography with ascending CAGR over the span of analysis in metal packaging, due to improving standards of living and increase in consumption of alcohols. In addition, Middle East & Africa and Eastern Europe have shown high growth in global market.
Leading companies in global metal packaging market are:
- Rexum
- Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association
- Silgan Holdings
- Crown Holdings
- CPMA
- Ball Corporations
- Ardagh Group, Alcoa Inc.
- HUBER Packaging
- Ton Yi Industrial
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Metal Packaging By Technology:
- Light-weighting
- Decoration Trends
- Holograms
- Direct Digital Printing
- Self-Chilling Cans
- Anti-Counterfeiting And Security Packaging
- Others
Metal Packaging By Products:
- Cans
- Metal Caps And Closures
- Other Metal Packaging Containers
Metal Packaging By Applications:
- Food Cans
- Beverage Cans
- Aerosols
- Steel Pails And Fabricated Steel Boxes
- Steel Shipping Barrels And Drums
- IBCs
- Metal Tanks, Reservoirs, Vats, Etc.
- Other Bulk Metal Containers
Metal Packaging By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Metal Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Metal Packaging Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Metal Packaging Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Metal Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Metal Packaging Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Metal Packaging Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 7 Metal Packaging Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Metal Packaging Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Metal Packaging Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Metal Packaging Industry
