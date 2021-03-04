Global Industrial Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial packaging refers to packaging of industrial products by using various packaging techniques to increase overall productivity. Packaging is done to achieve aspects like product safety, extended product storage, maintain quality of product and for other specific applications. Types of packaging are metal, plastic, fibre, paper and others. Industrial packaging involves high standards and quality packaging to meet the market demand on global level. Industrial packaging is widely used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, logistics, transportation food and beverages, construction, Home Appliances and other end user industries.

Global industrial packaging market is segmented by pack types as drums including metal, plastic, and fibre packaging; IBCs that includes rigid and flexible packaging; sacks including paper, PE and other packaging, and pails that includes metal, plastic and other packaging. Based on end user applications, the global industrial packaging market is segmented as chemicals and pharmaceuticals, plastics and rubbers, oil and lubricants, food and beverages, agriculture and horticulture, automotives, metal products, engineering, building and construction and others.

Pharmaceuticals and chemicals are significant end users driving the industrial packaging market. Sacks packaging is expected to drive the global industrial packaging market for the forecast period. Growing infrastructure and construction industry and rising demand for packaged foods & beverages are the major driving factors for the growth of global industrial packaging market. Factors holding up the industrial packaging market are stringent regulations environmental concerns over the use packaging materials in regions like Europe and America.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Major companies of global industrial packaging market are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Tekni-Films, Inc.

United Drug Plc

Vetter Pharma International

Aphena Pharma Solutions

Beacon Converters, Inc.

Bilcare Research

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Constantia Flexibles



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Industrial Packaging By Pack Types:

Drums Metal Plastic Fibre

IBCs Rigid Flexible

Sacks Paper PE Other

Pails Metal Plastic Other





Industrial Packaging By End-Use:

Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals

Plastics And Rubber

Oil And Lubricants

Food And Beverages

Agriculture And Horticulture

Automotives

Metal Products

Engineering

Building & Construction

Other



Industrial Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Industrial Packaging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Industrial Packaging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industrial Packaging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Industrial Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Industrial Packaging Market Analysis By Pack Types

Chapter 6 Industrial Packaging Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Industrial Packaging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Industrial Packaging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Industrial Packaging Industry



