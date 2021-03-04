Global Metal Cans Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Metal cans are cylindrical metal containers used for storing food, beverages and aerosols. They are easy to stack, retain nutritional value, stay cold for a longer duration, less space consuming and are UV & chemically safe. Tin, steel or aluminium is the most used metals for can production. Food industry utilizes metal cans to store product like fruits, vegetables, pet food, seafood and soups etc, whereas the beverage industry consumes it for alcoholic beverages, fruit and vegetable juices, carbonated soft drinks, sports and energy drinks.

Beverage industry is the biggest end-user of the global metal can market. Within the beverage industry, alcoholic beverages hold a greater share in the global metal cans market than the non-alcoholic beverages. However, within the food industry, vegetable consume the maximum amount of metal cans followed by fruits.

Chemical safety, recyclable nature and increased consumption of canned foods have been the major driving forces behind the growth of global metal cans market. However, competition from PET & HDPE can significantly hamper the growth of this market. Fluctuating feedstock prices can affect the growth of this market as well. In addition, metal cans have been in negative limelight owing to its non-biodegradability. However, product innovation and waste minimization can help reverse the scenario.

The key players in global metal cans market include:

Heineken

Ball Corporation

BWAY

Rexam Plc

Crown Holdings

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Amcor Ltd.

Silgan Containers Corporation

Ardagh Packaging Group

Sonoco Phoenix



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Metal Cans By Applications:

Food Cans

Beverage Cans

Aerosol Cans

Other Cans



Metal Cans By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Metal Cans Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Metal Cans Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Metal Cans Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Metal Cans Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Metal Cans Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Metal Cans Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Metal Cans Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Metal Cans Industry



