Global Biocides Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Biocides are chemicals that repress or kill microorganisms harmful to humans or animals. These microorganisms like pests, germs, lice, bedbugs, etc can cause damage to human and animal health, natural materials and manufactured materials. Biocides are used as disinfectants, drinking and waste water treatment, insect repellents, anti-fouling paints, and for other purposes. Biocides are majorly employed in industries like pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, forestry, ship & automotive, manufacturing industry, water treatment plants and more.

Global biocides market is segmented based on its types such as metallic compounds, halogen compounds, organosulfurs, organic acids, and phenolics. The application market is segmented as personal care, water treatment, wood preservation, food & beverages, paints & coatings and others. Halogen compounds followed by organic acids are the major types of biocides preferred in the global market. Water treatment is the leading application of global biocides market followed by food & beverages and personal care industries.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players with maximum share in the global biocides market amongst other players are:

Ashland Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Baker Hughes Inc.

Cortec Corp.

Clariant AG

Champion Technologies

GE Water and Process Technologies

FMC Corp.

ISP Chemicals Inc.

Kemira Oyj

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lubrizol Corp.

Nalco Holding Co.

The Dow Chemical Company

Troy Corp.

Thor Specialties Inc.

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biocides By Types:

Halogen Compounds

Organic Acid

Metallic Compounds

Organosulfurs

Phenolics

Others



Biocides By Applications:

Water Treatment

Food And Beverages

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paints And Coatings

Others



Biocides By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Biocides Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biocides Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biocides Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biocides Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biocides Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Biocides Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Biocides Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Biocides Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Biocides Industry



