Global Biocides Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Biocides are chemicals that repress or kill microorganisms harmful to humans or animals. These microorganisms like pests, germs, lice, bedbugs, etc can cause damage to human and animal health, natural materials and manufactured materials. Biocides are used as disinfectants, drinking and waste water treatment, insect repellents, anti-fouling paints, and for other purposes. Biocides are majorly employed in industries like pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, forestry, ship & automotive, manufacturing industry, water treatment plants and more.
Global biocides market is segmented based on its types such as metallic compounds, halogen compounds, organosulfurs, organic acids, and phenolics. The application market is segmented as personal care, water treatment, wood preservation, food & beverages, paints & coatings and others. Halogen compounds followed by organic acids are the major types of biocides preferred in the global market. Water treatment is the leading application of global biocides market followed by food & beverages and personal care industries.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major players with maximum share in the global biocides market amongst other players are:
- Ashland Inc.
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Albemarle Corp.
- BASF SE
- Baker Hughes Inc.
- Cortec Corp.
- Clariant AG
- Champion Technologies
- GE Water and Process Technologies
- FMC Corp.
- ISP Chemicals Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Nalco Holding Co.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Troy Corp.
- Thor Specialties Inc.
- Others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Biocides By Types:
- Halogen Compounds
- Organic Acid
- Metallic Compounds
- Organosulfurs
- Phenolics
- Others
Biocides By Applications:
- Water Treatment
- Food And Beverages
- Personal Care
- Wood Preservation
- Paints And Coatings
- Others
Biocides By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Biocides Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Biocides Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Biocides Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Biocides Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Biocides Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Biocides Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Biocides Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Biocides Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Biocides Industry
