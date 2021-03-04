Global Benzoic Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Benzoic acid is a carboxylic acid, which is soluble in water, crystalline in nature and white in colour. It is widely used as a precursor for the production of chemicals like sodium benzoate, potassium benzoate, benzoyl chloride, benzoate plasticizers, alkyd resins, etc. Food & beverage and packaging industries are its biggest end-users.
Benzoic acid is majorly used in food preservatives and as antifungal agent. Other uses of benzoic acid are in artificial flavors, perfumes, treatment of bacterial infections, repellants and others. Global benzoic acid market is segmented on this basis of its applications such as preservatives, sodium and potassium benzoate, benzoyl chloride, benzoate plasticizers, alkyd resins, animal feed, others that includes medicinal, etc.
Growing economy and increasing popularity of convenience food particularly in developing countries is fuelling the growth of this market. The popularity and demand of products varies from region to region. North America & Europe are the leading product segment is Benzoate Plasticizer, whereas in Asia-Pacific, Sodium and Potassium benzoate are the leading product segments.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Benzoic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/240-benzoic-acid-market-report
Key players in global benzoic acid market include:
- Emerald Kalama
- Fushimi
- Huayin Jin Qian Cheng
- Hubei Phoenix
- Nantong Haiers
- San Fu
- Wuhan Youji Industries
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Benzoic Acid By Application:
- Preservatives
- Sodium And Potassium Benzoate
- Benzoyl Chloride
- Benzoate Plasticizers
- Alkyd Resins
- Animal Feed
- Others (Including Medicinal, Etc.)
Benzoic Acid By Geography:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
Download Free Sample Report of Global Benzoic Acid Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-240
The Global Benzoic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Benzoic Acid Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Benzoic Acid Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Benzoic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Benzoic Acid Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Benzoic Acid Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Benzoic Acid Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Benzoic Acid Industry
Purchase the complete Global Benzoic Acid Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-240
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Acrylic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Chlorosulphonic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Acetic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/25/benzoic-acid-market-2020-covid-19-impact-analysis-report-2026/