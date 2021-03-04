Global Benzoic Acid Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Benzoic acid is a carboxylic acid, which is soluble in water, crystalline in nature and white in colour. It is widely used as a precursor for the production of chemicals like sodium benzoate, potassium benzoate, benzoyl chloride, benzoate plasticizers, alkyd resins, etc. Food & beverage and packaging industries are its biggest end-users.

Benzoic acid is majorly used in food preservatives and as antifungal agent. Other uses of benzoic acid are in artificial flavors, perfumes, treatment of bacterial infections, repellants and others. Global benzoic acid market is segmented on this basis of its applications such as preservatives, sodium and potassium benzoate, benzoyl chloride, benzoate plasticizers, alkyd resins, animal feed, others that includes medicinal, etc.

Growing economy and increasing popularity of convenience food particularly in developing countries is fuelling the growth of this market. The popularity and demand of products varies from region to region. North America & Europe are the leading product segment is Benzoate Plasticizer, whereas in Asia-Pacific, Sodium and Potassium benzoate are the leading product segments.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Key players in global benzoic acid market include:

Emerald Kalama

Fushimi

Huayin Jin Qian Cheng

Hubei Phoenix

Nantong Haiers

San Fu

Wuhan Youji Industries



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Benzoic Acid By Application:

Preservatives

Sodium And Potassium Benzoate

Benzoyl Chloride

Benzoate Plasticizers

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed

Others (Including Medicinal, Etc.)



Benzoic Acid By Geography:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Benzoic Acid Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Benzoic Acid Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Benzoic Acid Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Benzoic Acid Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Benzoic Acid Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Benzoic Acid Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Benzoic Acid Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Benzoic Acid Industry



