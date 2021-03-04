Global Drip Irrigation Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Drip irrigation is an efficient technique used for dripping water into the soil surface and root of the plant by a filtering process. Drip irrigation is carried out with the help of network of pipes, valves, narrow tubes and emitters, connected together. Drip irrigation is widely used in agricultural farms, commercial greenhouses and residential gardeners. Efficient and precise water management, water saving and use of less fertilizers with high yield of crops are fundamental advantages of drip irrigation. Drip irrigation is imperatively used for crops like tomatoes, coconut, strawberries, bananas, ber, citrus, eggplant, cotton, maize, sugarcane and others. In addition, fertigation and chemigation are advantages of drip irrigation market.

Global drip irrigation market is segmented on the basis of types by control & safety valves, drip emitters, filters & filtration, micro sprays & spinners, micro sprinklers & jets, PE tubing, pipe and pipe fittings, polyethylene hose & tubes, pressure control valve, pressure regulators and pumps & pump stations. Based on applications, global drip irrigation market is segmented as agriculture, public gardens and residential gardens and others that include greenhouses and nurseries.

Major players in the global drip irrigation market are:

Netafim

Jain Irrigation System Limited

EPC Industries

ELGO Irrigation Limited

Hunter Industries Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Rain Bird Corporation

Valmont Industries Inc.

T-L Irrigation Company

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Drip Irrigation By Component Types:

Control & Safety Valves

Drip Emitters

Filters & Filtration

Micro Sprays & Spinners

Micro Sprinklers & Jets

PE Tubing

Pipe And Pipe Fittings

Polyethylene Hose & Tubes

Pressure Control Valve

Pressure Regulators

Pumps & Pump Stations



Drip Irrigation By Applications

Agriculture

Gardens (Including Public and Residential)

Others (Including Greenhouses and Nurseries)



Drip Irrigation By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Drip Irrigation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Drip Irrigation Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Drip Irrigation Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Drip Irrigation Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Drip Irrigation Market Analysis By Component Types

Chapter 6 Drip Irrigation Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Drip Irrigation Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Drip Irrigation Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Drip Irrigation Industry



