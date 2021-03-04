Global Drip Irrigation Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Drip irrigation is an efficient technique used for dripping water into the soil surface and root of the plant by a filtering process. Drip irrigation is carried out with the help of network of pipes, valves, narrow tubes and emitters, connected together. Drip irrigation is widely used in agricultural farms, commercial greenhouses and residential gardeners. Efficient and precise water management, water saving and use of less fertilizers with high yield of crops are fundamental advantages of drip irrigation. Drip irrigation is imperatively used for crops like tomatoes, coconut, strawberries, bananas, ber, citrus, eggplant, cotton, maize, sugarcane and others. In addition, fertigation and chemigation are advantages of drip irrigation market.
Global drip irrigation market is segmented on the basis of types by control & safety valves, drip emitters, filters & filtration, micro sprays & spinners, micro sprinklers & jets, PE tubing, pipe and pipe fittings, polyethylene hose & tubes, pressure control valve, pressure regulators and pumps & pump stations. Based on applications, global drip irrigation market is segmented as agriculture, public gardens and residential gardens and others that include greenhouses and nurseries.
Major players in the global drip irrigation market are:
- Netafim
- Jain Irrigation System Limited
- EPC Industries
- ELGO Irrigation Limited
- Hunter Industries Inc.
- Lindsay Corporation
- The Toro Company
- Rain Bird Corporation
- Valmont Industries Inc.
- T-L Irrigation Company
- Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Drip Irrigation By Component Types:
- Control & Safety Valves
- Drip Emitters
- Filters & Filtration
- Micro Sprays & Spinners
- Micro Sprinklers & Jets
- PE Tubing
- Pipe And Pipe Fittings
- Polyethylene Hose & Tubes
- Pressure Control Valve
- Pressure Regulators
- Pumps & Pump Stations
Drip Irrigation By Applications
- Agriculture
- Gardens (Including Public and Residential)
- Others (Including Greenhouses and Nurseries)
Drip Irrigation By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Drip Irrigation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Drip Irrigation Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Drip Irrigation Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Drip Irrigation Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Drip Irrigation Market Analysis By Component Types
Chapter 6 Drip Irrigation Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Drip Irrigation Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Drip Irrigation Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Drip Irrigation Industry
