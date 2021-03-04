Global Greenhouse Irrigation Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Greenhouse irrigation is a system of watering the crops in the greenhouse to maintain favourable conditions for growth. It helps in water management along with productive crops grown in the greenhouse. When natural conditions are not supportive for agriculture, greenhouse farming satisfies the demand for crops. Greenhouse irrigation technology can turn non-agricultural countries into self-reliant and dynamic hubs for agricultural products.
Crops such as vegetables, fruits, flowers & ornamentals, nursery crops, etc. are grown in the greenhouse. These crops require adequate amount of water and nutrients, which are provided sufficiently by greenhouse irrigation methods. Different types of greenhouse irrigation are drip irrigation, micro sprinkler irrigation, boom irrigation, flood & float systems, pulse watering and others. Majorly, horticultural crops are cultivated using micro irrigation systems.
Asia Pacific is the major geography accounting the largest share in the global greenhouse irrigation market followed by Europe. Greenhouse irrigation is popularly adopted in countries like India and China, which are densely populated. Fulfilling the growing need for food is Asia Pacific is the driving force for the growth of greenhouse irrigation market. It is estimated that North America will emerge as fastest growing region amongst the geographies.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The leading players in the global greenhouse irrigation market â€‹are:
- Netafim Ltd.
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- Rainbird Corp.
- Lindsay Corp.
- Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.
- Nelson Irrigation Corp.
- The Toro Company
- Irritec S.P.A.
- EPC Industries Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Greenhouse Irrigation By Type
- Drip Irrigation
- Micro Sprinkler Irrigation
- Boom Irrigation
Greenhouse Irrigation By Products
- Spinners & Sprays
- Micro-Sprinklers/Emitters
- Regulators
- Drip Tape And Dripline
- Hose
- Valves
- Others
Greenhouse Irrigation By Applications
- Vegetables
- Fruits
- Flowers And Ornamentals
- Nursery Crops
Greenhouse Irrigation By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Greenhouse Irrigation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Greenhouse Irrigation Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Greenhouse Irrigation Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Greenhouse Irrigation Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Greenhouse Irrigation Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Greenhouse Irrigation Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 7 Greenhouse Irrigation Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Greenhouse Irrigation Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Greenhouse Irrigation Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Greenhouse Irrigation Industry
