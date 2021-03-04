Global Animal Feed Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Animal feed are nutritional food given to domestic animals to increase their overall productivity and provide them a balanced diet. Animal feed are of different types such as plants, hay, husks, mixed animal feeds, alternative protein food and others, depending upon the livestock. Milk and dairy products are obtained from cattles, which help the dairy industry to grow globally. Swine and poultry provide meat, which is consumed worldwide. Aquatic animals and other livestock have specific applications depending on the demand of end users.

Animal feed contain proteins, which are essential for animal growth. Enzymes provide quality animal feed. Minerals and vitamins are necessary elements in animal feed. Antibiotics in animal feed help domestic animals resistant to several diseases. Global animal feed market is segmented based on their function as amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, acidifiers, antibiotics, binders and others. Based on livestock, global animal feed market is segmented as swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals and others.

Key industries in animal feed market include are:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midlands

DSM

Danisco

Novozymes

Nutreco

Chr. Holdings A/S

Charoen Pokphand

Alltech Incorporated

Invivo NSA



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Animal Feed By Function:

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Vitamins

Minerals

Antibiotics

Acidifiers

Binders

Others



Animal Feed By Livestock:

Swine

Cattle

Poultry

Aquatic Animals

Others



Animal Feed By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Animal Feed Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Animal Feed Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Animal Feed Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Animal Feed Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Animal Feed Market Analysis By Function

Chapter 6 Animal Feed Market Analysis By Livestock

Chapter 7 Animal Feed Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Animal Feed Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Animal Feed Industry



