Global Polyols Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Polyols are carbohydrates without sugar. This makes them a potential substitute for sugar-free sweeteners. They can be classified as polyether polyols and polyester polyols. Besides sweeteners, they also find application as flexible foams, rigid foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers. Polyols based product find significant applications in a variety industry as attributed to their lightweight, durability, compressive strength, thermal resistance and moisture resistance. The common end-users of polyols include industries like automotive, textile, buildings & construction and packaging amongst others.

Polyurethane (flexible foam) is the biggest product segment of the global polyols market followed by Polyurethane (rigid foam). Polyurethanes in turn find huge application in refrigeration, packaging, bedding, car interiors and seats, etc. Demands from polyurethane market are the main driving force behind the growth of the global polyols market. Polyurethane market is followed by automotives and textile industry, in terms of the biggest end-users. Speciality polymers are also coming up now. They find application in defoamers, inks and adhesive production.

Health hazards associated with polyols can significantly hamper the growth of the global polyols market. In addition, hikes in the prices of petroleum-based feedstock are acting a constraint to the growth of this market. However, bio based polyols (usually natural oil based) are gaining popularity. They can help tackle this problem as they do not lead to any side effects and accelerate the growth of the global polyols market. In addition, through active research in this area carbon dioxide based polyols are also coming up. Even this product can assist the growth of the global polyols market.

Key players in global polyols market include:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cargill Inc

Stepan Company

Chemtura Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Lonza group

Mitsui Chemicals



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyols By Types:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols



Polyols By Application:

Polyurethane Flexible Foams Rigid Foams

Coatings

Adhesives

Sealants

Elastomers



Polyols By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Polyols Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyols Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyols Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyols Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyols Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Polyols Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Polyols Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyols Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyols Industry



