Global Micro Irrigation Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Micro irrigation is a technique to supply water and nutrients to the crops in small and desired quantity. Micro irrigation can be achieved as discrete drops, continuous drops, tiny streams or miniature sprays spread above or below the soil. Water is discharged to the crops through plastic pipes and emitters. This system has many benefits like higher yield, early and proper maturity, water saving, fertilizer saving, minimized pest problems, reduced labour cost, etc.

Micro irrigation systems includes on-line drip irrigation, in-line drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation system, micro sprinklers, micro jets, micro sprayers, foggers, emitting pipes, rain guns, gravity fed drip system, semi permanent sprinkler system and others. Global micro irrigation market finds end-use applications in agriculture, gardens, public parks, lawns, sports grounds, greenhouses, plant nurseries etc.

In this report, the global micro irrigation market is segmented based on product types as drip irrigation, micro sprinkler irrigation and others. These products are application specific and have its own advantages and disadvantages. Global micro irrigation market is segmented on the basis of applications as field crops, horticultural crops, orchards, turf and ornamentals and others.

Global micro irrigation market is anticipated to grow at CAGR 17.4% to reach USD 6,788.24 million during the forecast period. Water scarcity, rising population, high crop productivity, and reduced labour cost are the driving force in the growth of global micro irrigation market. Heavy investments and maintenance cost are the restraining factors for the growth of this market. However, government initiatives and subsidies are largely boosting the micro irrigation market in the developing countries.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Micro Irrigation Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/232-micro-irrigation-market-report



The maximum market share in the global micro irrigation market jointly have:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

The Toro Company

Rain Bird Corporation



Other major players in the global micro irrigation market include:

EPC Industries Limited

Netafim Limited

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

Valmont Industries

Deere & Company

T-L Irrigation Co.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Micro Irrigation By Product Types:

Drip irrigation

Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

Others



Micro Irrigation By Applications:

Field Crops

Horticultural Crops

Orchards

Turf and Ornamentals

Others



Micro Irrigation By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest of the World



Download Free Sample Report of Global Micro Irrigation Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-232



The Global Micro Irrigation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Micro Irrigation Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Micro Irrigation Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Micro Irrigation Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Micro Irrigation Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Micro Irrigation Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Micro Irrigation Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Micro Irrigation Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Micro Irrigation Industry



Purchase the complete Global Micro Irrigation Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-232



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Mechanized Irrigation Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Drip Irrigation Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/25/micro-irrigation-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/