Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Adhesives and sealants are adhering substances that bind and hold the applied surfaces of the materials together strongly and make products airtight or watertight. They resist separation of the material surface. Adhesives and sealants find application in industries such as packaging, construction, wood, transportation, consumer, leather, footwear, etc. Packaging, consumer, and transportation majorly consume adhesives whereas sealants in construction, wood, etc.
Adhesives and sealants can be water based, solvent based, hot melt based, reactive, etc based on their technology. Based on chemistry, water based adhesives and sealants are polyacrylic ester (PAE) emulsion, polyvinyl acetate (PVA) emulsion, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) emulsion and others. Solvent based adhesives and sealants include styrene butadiene and styrene rubber resin, chloroprene rubber, polyamide and others. Hot melt based adhesives and sealants comprise ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, styrenic block copolymers, polyolefin, polyurethane, polyamide and others.
Polyurethane, epoxy, cyanoacrylate & modified acrylic, polysulfide, and others are reactive adhesives and sealants. Sealants include silicones, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, polysulfide, butyls etc.
Major Companies in Adhesives and Sealants Market are:
- BASF AG
- Dow Chemicals
- 3M Company
- Bostik SA
- Ellsworth Adhesives
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- DAP Products
- Franklin International
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel AG & Company
- Illinois Tool Works Corporation
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
- Sika AG
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
By Technology TypesWater-based
- Solvent-based
- Hot-Melt-based
- Reactive
- Others
By Chemistry Type
Water-Based Adhesives
- Polyacrylic Ester (PAE) Emulsion
- Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
- Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion
- Others
Solvent-Based Adhesives
- Styrene Butadiene and Styrene Rubber Resin
- Chloroprene Rubber
- Polyamide
- Others
Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin
- Styrenic Block Copolymers
- Polyolefin
- Polyurethane
- Polyamide
- Others
Reactive Adhesives and Others
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Cyanoacrylate & Modified Acrylic
- Polysulfide
- Others
Sealants
- Silicones
- Polyurethane
- Plastisol
- Emulsion
- Polysulfide
- Butyls
- Others
By Application
Adhesives
- Packaging
- Construction
- Wood
- Transportation
- Consumer
- Leather & Footwear
- Others
Sealants
- Construction
- Transportation
- Consumer
- Others
