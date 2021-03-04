Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Adhesives and sealants are adhering substances that bind and hold the applied surfaces of the materials together strongly and make products airtight or watertight. They resist separation of the material surface. Adhesives and sealants find application in industries such as packaging, construction, wood, transportation, consumer, leather, footwear, etc. Packaging, consumer, and transportation majorly consume adhesives whereas sealants in construction, wood, etc.

Adhesives and sealants can be water based, solvent based, hot melt based, reactive, etc based on their technology. Based on chemistry, water based adhesives and sealants are polyacrylic ester (PAE) emulsion, polyvinyl acetate (PVA) emulsion, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) emulsion and others. Solvent based adhesives and sealants include styrene butadiene and styrene rubber resin, chloroprene rubber, polyamide and others. Hot melt based adhesives and sealants comprise ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, styrenic block copolymers, polyolefin, polyurethane, polyamide and others.

Polyurethane, epoxy, cyanoacrylate & modified acrylic, polysulfide, and others are reactive adhesives and sealants. Sealants include silicones, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, polysulfide, butyls etc.

Major Companies in Adhesives and Sealants Market are:

BASF AG

Dow Chemicals

3M Company

Bostik SA

Ellsworth Adhesives

Avery Dennison Corporation

DAP Products

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company

Illinois Tool Works Corporation

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Sika AG



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Technology TypesWater-based

Solvent-based

Hot-Melt-based

Reactive

Others



By Chemistry Type

Water-Based Adhesives

Polyacrylic Ester (PAE) Emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Others



Solvent-Based Adhesives

Styrene Butadiene and Styrene Rubber Resin

Chloroprene Rubber

Polyamide

Others



Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Others



Reactive Adhesives and Others

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate & Modified Acrylic

Polysulfide

Others



Sealants

Silicones

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyls

Others



By Application

Adhesives

Packaging

Construction

Wood

Transportation

Consumer

Leather & Footwear

Others



Sealants

Construction

Transportation

Consumer

Others



The Global Adhesives and Sealants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Adhesives and Sealants Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Adhesives and Sealants Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Adhesives and Sealants Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis By Technology Types

Chapter 6 Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis By Chemistry Type

Chapter 7 Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Adhesives and Sealants Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Adhesives and Sealants Industry



