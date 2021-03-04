Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Biobased polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer derived from natural sources like corn, sugarcane and beet. They are produced by either fermentation or gasification. Its properties are very similar to synthetic polypropylene, such as stretchable, lightweight, high melting point, good fatigue etc. It is used for production of items like injections, films and textiles. Hence, its end user industries include automobiles, medical devices, packaging, textiles and pipe systems. An innovative application of biobased polypropylene is in the production of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, which are used for packaging of convenience food.

The leading product segments of the global biobased polypropylene market are injection, followed by textiles and then films. Automotive and textile industries are globally the biggest end-users of biobased polypropylene market. Environmental concerns regarding the production and usage of synthetic polypropylene have significantly promoted the growth of global biobased polypropylene market. Besides the rising prices of petroleum based feedstocks is encouraging a global shift from synthetic polypropylene to biobased polypropylene. However, the market is at its nascent stage, but the supportive policies of EPA (Environment Protection Agency) are helping the global biobased polypropylene market grow at a good pace.

PLA and PET are the current competitors of biobased polypropylene. In addition, the increased availability of shale gas, leading to reduction of petroleum based feedstock can have a negative impact on the growth of biobased polypropylene market. Europe leads the global biobased polypropylene (PP) market in terms of both demand and production followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/222-biobased-polypropylene-pp-market-research-report



The key players in global biobased polypropylene(PP) market include:

Trellis Earth Products, Inc

Amyris

BioAmber

Braskem

NatureWorks

Dow Chemicals

Global Bioenergies

Biobent Polymers

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

BASF

Sinopec

Borealis AG

ExxonMobil

DuPont

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Bayer Material Science

Fulton Pacific

INEOS

Total S.A.

Washington Penn Plastic Company Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

Qatar Petrochemical Company



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Biobased Polypropylene (PP) By Application

Injection

Textile

Films

Others



Biobased Polypropylene (PP) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



Download Free Sample Report of Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-222



The Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Industry



Purchase the complete Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-222



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Biobased Nylons Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source –https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/08/24/biobased-polypropylene-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/