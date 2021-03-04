Global Silicone Elastomers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Silicone Elastomers Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Silicone elastomers are vulcanized, cross-linked, silicone based polymeric fluids. Silicone elastomers exhibit favourable properties like ozone & UV resistance, low flammability, low compressibility and high thermal conductivity. Hence, they find a wide application in industries like electrical and electronics, automotive and transportation, industrial machinery, consumer goods, buildings & constructions and healthcare. Silicone elastomers are used as sealants, for structural glazing, mold making, ignition cables, door seals, gaskets, tubes, utensils surgical devices, catheters etc.
Government policies and initiatives of developing nations are also supporting the growth of global silicone elastomers market. However, the high production cost is restraining the market from growing to its full potential. This market has a good scope to expand in the coming future owing to the companies increasing their production capacity and expanding their product line. This strategy is also helping industries attract variety end-users.
Asia-Pacific leads the global silicone elastomers market in terms of both demand and production followed by Europe and North America. China leads the silicone elastomers market in the Asia-Pacific region. The silicone elastomers market of Middle East & Africa is also expected to display.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key players in global silicone elastomers market include:
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Dow Corning Corporation
- Shin-etsu Corporation
- KCC Corporation
- Bluestar Silicones
- Reiss Manufacturing Inc.
- Mesgo s.p.a.
- ContiTech AG
- Marsh Bellofram
- Bentec Medical Incorporated
- AkzoNobel
- Sigmasoft Engineering GmbH
- Momentive
- Rogers Corporation
- Saint-Gobain
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Silicone Elastomers By Type:
- High Temperature Vulcanize (HTV)
- Room Temperature Vulcanize (RTV)
- Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)
Silicone Elastomers By Application:
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial Machinery
- Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Healthcare
- Others
Silicone Elastomers By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Silicone Elastomers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Silicone Elastomers Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Silicone Elastomers Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Silicone Elastomers Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Silicone Elastomers Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Silicone Elastomers Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Silicone Elastomers Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Silicone Elastomers Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Silicone Elastomers Industry
