3D Imaging Market: 2018 Global Sales, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Upcoming Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Following a surge in the growing demand for 3D technologies coupled with adoption of 3D globally has resulted in 3D imaging market to witness a fast-paced traction. It is expected to touch USD 36 Billion and expand at an astral 28% CAGR during the predicted years (2017-2023). The 3D imaging technology is growing extensively into numerous industries which includes but is not limited to industrial automation, media and entertainment, architecture, construction, security and surveillance, entertainment, defense and medical.

The 3D imaging market is growing at an alluring rate and is likely to grow exponentially in the coming years. Some of the market trends and factors in this market as per an analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) include increasing application of 3D imaging in the automation and healthcare sectors, technological advancements, widespread application in planning, modeling, designing and facial identification, supporting applications such as 3D printing, 3D cameras and 3D viewing glasses, growing demand for 3D sensors and displays for high-resolution visualization and increased usage in tablets and smartphones. All these factors are likely to propel the demand of the 3D imaging market during the predicted years. However, soaring cost of 3D imaging systems and software along with lack of infrastructure for supporting different 3D imaging devices is anticipated to hinder or restrict the growth of the 3D imaging market to some extent during the predicted years.

Segmentation:

Market Research Future report provides a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global 3D imaging market on the basis of industry, hardware, display technologies and imaging solutions.

Based on industry, it is segmented into media and entertainment, architecture and engineering, industrial imaging solutions, defense and security and healthcare and medical. Of these, the healthcare segment is likely to grab the utmost market share owing to technological developments in scanning protocols, magnetic resonance hardware and 3D volumetric reconstruction software. All these factors are predicted to expand the role of 3D imaging in this sector.

Based on hardware, the 3D imaging market is segmented into 3D Sensor and 3D Display.

Based on Display Technologies, it is segmented into volumetric display, holography, auto-stereoscopy, stereoscopy and anaglyph.

Based on imaging solutions, the 3D imaging market is segmented into image reconstruction, anaglyphy, 3D rendering, layout and animation, 3D sensing and 3D modelling.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global 3D imaging market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Of these, North America leads the 3D imaging market owing to rising research and development activities here. Besides, the rising occurrence of chronic diseases along with the accessibility of modern healthcare facilities within the region are contributing largely to the progress of this market in the region. The 3D imaging market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a huge rate owing to the prominence of the architecture and engineering sector here. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to see the fastest market growth owing to the ever-expanding consumer electronics and entertainment industry in this region. However, there are some factors that are likely to restrict the growth of the market. These can be accounted to soaring cost of 3D solutions and software and lack of infrastructure for supporting various 3D imaging devices.

Competitive Analysis

The 3D imaging market is competitive and highly fragmented. The key players adopt joint venture, partnership, product launch, expansion, acquisition and mergers as their different business strategies for sustaining competition and increasing their share in the market.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the 3D imaging market include TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany), Able Software Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporations (US), Konica Minolta Inc (Japan), Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Company (US), Google Inc (US) and GE Healthcare Inc (US).

November 2018- A recent study conducted by ANU (Australian National University) has come up with a promising means of lowering the doses of X-rays significantly and possess the potential of revolutionizing 3D medical imaging thereby making screening for initial stages of diseases safer and cheaper. It will work on ghost imaging which is an unconventional imaging technique of taking 3D X-ray images related to the interior of the object which is opaque especially to visible light. This approach will use a sensor instead of an X-ray camera which will make the setup comparatively cheaper.

