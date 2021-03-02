Global Camphene Research Report 2025 

Camphene Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Camphene is a type of organic compounds, and belongs to bicyclic monoterpene. It is nearly insoluble in water, but very soluble in common organic solvents. It volatilizes readily at room temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Camphene in China, including the following market information:

Thailand Camphene Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Camphene Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Camphene Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Camphene Market 2019 (%)

The global Camphene market was valued at 33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 38 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Camphene market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Camphene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Camphene production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Camphene Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Camphene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Type

Other

Thailand Camphene Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Camphene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Camphene Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Camphene Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Camphene Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Camphene Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

AlEn Industries (MX)

Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

Fujian Green Pine (CN)

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Camphene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Camphene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Camphene Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Camphene Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Camphene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Camphene Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Camphene Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Camphene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Camphene Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Camphene Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Camphene Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Camphene Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Camphene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Camphene Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Camphene Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Camphene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Camphene Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 General Type

4.1.3 Other

4.2 By Type – Thailand Camphene Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Camphene Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Camphene Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Camphene Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Camphene Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Camphene Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Camphene Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Camphene Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Camphene Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Camphene Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Flavor & Fragrance

5.1.3 Synthetic Material

5.1.4 Pesticide

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Thailand Camphene Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Camphene Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Camphene Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Camphene Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Camphene Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Camphene Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Camphene Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Camphene Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Camphene Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

6.1.1 Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Business Overview

6.1.3 Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Key News

6.2 Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

6.2.1 Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Business Overview

6.2.3 Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Key News

6.3 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

6.3.1 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Business Overview

6.3.3 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Key News

6.4 Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

6.4.1 Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Business Overview

6.4.3 Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Key News

6.5 Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

6.5.1 Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Business Overview

6.5.3 Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Key News

6.6 AlEn Industries (MX)

6.6.1 AlEn Industries (MX) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 AlEn Industries (MX) Business Overview

6.6.3 AlEn Industries (MX) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 AlEn Industries (MX) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 AlEn Industries (MX) Key News

6.7 Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

6.6.1 Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Business Overview

6.6.3 Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Key News

6.8 Fujian Green Pine (CN)

6.8.1 Fujian Green Pine (CN) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Fujian Green Pine (CN) Business Overview

6.8.3 Fujian Green Pine (CN) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Fujian Green Pine (CN) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Fujian Green Pine (CN) Key News

6.9 Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

6.9.1 Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Business Overview

6.9.3 Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Key News

6.10 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN)

6.10.1 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Business Overview

6.10.3 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Camphene Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Key News

7 Camphene Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Camphene Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Camphene Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Camphene Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Camphene Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Camphene Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Camphene Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Camphene Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Camphene Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Camphene Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Camphene Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 Thailand Camphene Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Camphene Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Camphene Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Camphene Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Camphene Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Camphene in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Thailand Camphene Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Thailand Camphene Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Thailand Camphene Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Thailand Camphene Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Camphene Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Thailand Manufacturers Camphene Product Type

Table 9. List of Thailand Tier 1 Camphene Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Camphene Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Camphene Revenue in Thailand (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Camphene Revenue in Thailand (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Camphene Sales in Thailand (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Camphene Sales in Thailand (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Camphene Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Camphene Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Camphene Sales in South Korea, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Camphene Sales in South Korea, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Corporate Summary

Table 20. Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Camphene Product Offerings

Table 21. Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Corporate Summary

Table 23. Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 24. Camphor & Allied Products (IN) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Corporate Summary

Table 26. Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 27. Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Corporate Summary

Table 29. Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 30. Kanchi Karpooram (IN) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Corporate Summary

Table 32. Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 33. Orgsintez OJSC (RU) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. AlEn Industries (MX) Corporate Summary

Table 35. AlEn Industries (MX) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 36. AlEn Industries (MX) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Corporate Summary

Table 38. Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 39. Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Fujian Green Pine (CN) Corporate Summary

Table 41. Fujian Green Pine (CN) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 42. Fujian Green Pine (CN) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Corporate Summary

Table 44. Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 45. Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Corporate Summary

Table 47. Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Camphene Product Offerings

Table 48. Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN) Camphene Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Camphene Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 50. Camphene Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 51. Thailand Camphene Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 52. Camphene Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 53. Thailand Camphene Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 54. The Percentage of Camphene Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

Table 55. The Percentage of Camphene Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

Table 56. Dangeguojia Camphene Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 57. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 58. Camphene Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 59. Camphene Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Camphene Segment by Type

Figure 2. Camphene Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Camphene Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Camphene Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Thailand Camphene Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Camphene Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Camphene Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Thailand Camphene Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Thailand Camphene Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Thailand Camphene Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Thailand Camphene Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Camphene Revenue in Thailand (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Thailand Camphene Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Thailand Camphene Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Thailand Camphene Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Thailand Camphene Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Thailand Camphene Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Thailand Camphene Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Thailand Camphene Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Thailand Camphene, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Thailand Camphene Market in 2020

Figure 23. Camphene Market Opportunities & Trends in South Korea

Figure 24. Camphene Market Drivers in South Korea

Figure 25. Camphene Market Restraints in South Korea

Figure 26. Camphene Industry Value Chain

….continued

