Interactive Whiteboard Market Demand Analytics, Top Companies, COVID 19 Analysis,Types, Application, Growth Drivers, Size, Share and Industry Analysis Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

An interactive whiteboard is referred to an instructional tool that enables the computer images to be displayed with high-resolution, smooth handwriting and easy remote image sharing onto a board using a digital projector. The interactive whiteboard supports various input devices, including desktops, laptops, and USB drives to display multi-media materials, such as texts, images, audio and video documents.

The global interactive whiteboard market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the interactive whiteboard market in this region owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Google LLC, Cisco System, Inc., Microsoft Corporation. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future.

The Global Interactive Whiteboard market is projected to reach USD 5 billion at a CAGR of over 5% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Segmentation

The global interactive whiteboard market is segmented by type, technology, screen size, end-user, and region. By type the market is segmented into Interactive Ceramic Board, IR Boards, and EM Boards. Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared, resistive membrane, ultrasonic, electromagnetic, and laser scanner. Based on the screen size, the market is segmented into Up to 69”, 70” to 90” and Above 90”. Based on the end users, the market is segmented into education, corporate and government. The segment education is sub-segmented into Pre-K-12 and higher education. The market is covered across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World.

Some of the prominent players in the global Interactive Whiteboard market: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), The Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Google LLC (U.S.), Cisco System, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies Corporation (U.S.) and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

