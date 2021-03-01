 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training  Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Compliance training is a broad term describing the process of educating employees on the various state, industry or company mandated laws and regulations that apply to their roles and responsibilities.

Organizational risks vary by industry and market. For some, compliance training is not mandated by law. For others, regulatory compliance training is compulsory. Failure to comply leads to hefty fines, litigation and in some cases, the loss of an operating license.

It is these consequences that makes regulatory compliance training the most significant type of training in an organization.

Compliance training is synonymous with eLearning based on its effectiveness at pushing standardized training program to a large audience.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training in China, including the following market information:

China E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market 2019 (%)

The global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market was valued at 4068.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6423.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. While the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on E-learning Corporate Compliance Training businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Blended

Online

China E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Information Security Training

Regulatory Compliance Training

Sexual Harassment Training

CoC and Ethics Training

Cyber Security Training

Diversity Training

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Skillsoft

Blackboard

GP Strategies

SAI Global

Cornerstone

Saba

NAVEX Global

City&Guilds Kineo

CrossKnowledge

LRN

360training

