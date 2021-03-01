Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Distraction osteogenesis (DO), also called callus distraction, callotasis, osteodistraction, and distraction histogenesis is a surgical process used to reconstruct skeletal deformities and lengthen the bones of the body. Rising incidence and prevalence rates of birth defects boost the market growth whereas various risks involved with the distraction osteogenesis surgery hinder the market growth. According to the survey carried out by Craniosynostosis and Positional Plagiocephaly Support (CAPPS) Organization, 2014, the incidence of craniosynostosis is around 1 in 2,000/3,000 births, accounting for 175 infants born each day, with craniosynostosis globally.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global distraction osteogenesis devices market owing to increasing number of procedures for treating facial abnormalities in the US. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to increase in initiatives taken by public and private organizations in this field. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to the expansion of the prominent players along with setting the subsidiaries in these markets. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global distraction osteogenesis devices market.

Segmentation

The global distraction osteogenesis devices market has been segmented into device type, age, application, and end-user.

The market, based on device type, has been segmented into mandibular distraction devices, palatal distraction devices, alveolar distraction devices, craniofacial distraction devices, Lefort distraction devices, small bone distraction devices, and others.

The market, based on craniofacial distraction devices, has been further segmented into external and internal distractors. The market, based on external distractors is further classified into unidirectional distractors, bidirectional distractors, and multiplanar distractors whereas the market, based on, internal distractors can be classified into tooth-borne distractors, bone-borne distractors, and hybrid distractors. The market, by age, has been segmented into pediatrics and adults. The market, by application, has been segmented into dentistry, podiatry, orthopedics, and others. The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinic, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global distraction osteogenesis devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Osteomed, Acumed LLC, Jeil Medical Corporation, Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance Co., Ltd. Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Ortho-Care, and Titamed.

