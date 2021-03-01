Menstrual Cup Market Analysis By Key Players, Development Trend,

Menstrual Cup Market Regional Analysis

The global menstrual cups market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

According to the analysis, the global market is projected to be dominated by the Americas, owing to the growing awareness about menstrual cups. The presence of various renowned players in the region is another salient cause, which is expected to drive the market in the assessment period. The US and Canada are projected to play a crucial role in strengthening regional trade in the forthcoming period.

Europe is anticipated to acquire significant market value during the review period owing to increasing disposable income with the growing awareness about benefits of menstrual cups. The UK is expected to play a significant role in actuating the regional market in the forecast period.

The APAC region is anticipated to be a significant market during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about menstrual cups among women. The emerging nations like India, China, Japan, and Australia are predicted to make a significant contribution in the review period owing to the on-going swift development in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for eco-friendly products is likely to drive the market in the assessment period.

The MEA region is expected to acquire the least market share owing to the presence of poor economies. However, the presence of untapped opportunities can provide lucrative opportunities in growing the regional market during the projection period.

Menstrual Cup Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global menstrual cup market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.50% while procuring a significant market value of USD 1514.01 million by 2023.

The increasing awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products is anticipated to be a significant factor that can drive the menstrual cup market 2020. The menstrual cups prevent odor and can absorb more blood than regular sanitary pads, which can aid in enhancing the demand for the same and augment the market in the assessment period. The hygienic feminine product is pocket-friendly; therefore, it is likely to gain prominence among women, which can strengthen the market. Furthermore, the menstrual cups are eco-friendly; that is why it is likely to gain prominence among females, which may fuel the market.

However, conservative societies are hesitant to use such products that can impede market growth during the assessment period. On the other hand, untapped opportunities in various developing countries are expected to counter the impeding factor, which may bolster the market in the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The segmental analysis of the global menstrual cup market is done by type, distribution channel, and product.

The type-based segments of the global menstrual cup market are pointy, hollow, flat, and round. Among these segments, the round menstrual segments are expected to dominate the global market by acquiring a market share of 43% during the forecast period.

The distribution channel-based segments of the global menstrual cup market are retail outlets, online stores, and others. Among all segments, the online store channels segment is anticipated to account for 62% of the market share in the assessment period.

The product-based segments of the global menstrual cup market are disposable menstrual cup and reusable menstrual cups. Between the two segments, the global market is anticipated to be dominated by the reusable menstrual cup segment for being cost-effective.

Key Players

Eminent players of the global menstrual cups market are Anigan, LadyCup, Irisana S.A., Lunette, Vcup, Me Luna, Diva International Inc., The Keeper, Inc., Ruby Life Ltd., and FemCap, Inc.

