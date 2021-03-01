Network Optimization Services Market- Opportunities, Challenges, Device Shipments Growth, Manufacturing Companies and Forecast Report | Impact of COVID-19

Market Highlights

Many trends, such as the increasing number of branch offices and data centres, the rise of Internet Protocol ( IP) video use are expected to contribute towards the growth of the industry. Corporations across the globe accept network management tools because of the rising number of branch offices and data centres. Furthermore, the increasing virtualization trend is also driving business growth. Network management service providers with advancements in Software-as-a-Service ( SaaS) technologies, however, are developing their strategies to improve their sales.

Segmental Outlook

The global network optimization services market is analyzed into the industry, application, deployment, service type, and region.

The industry is segmented by application into Local Area Network ( LAN) optimization, Wide Area Network (WAN) optimization, Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization, and data centre optimization. Among these, optimization technologies for the Wide Area Network ( WAN) lead the existing market and are projected to demonstrate rapid growth. Growing competition on the branch office networks for companies to incorporate network and device management. In fact, several businesses have taken applications from subsidiaries and merged them with regional data centres, and the population at different sites becomes highly scattered.

The industry is segmented into introducing service, consultancy service, repair & support services, and managed services depending on the facilities. Of these, the consultancy and deployment sector has the largest market share and is expected to see modest growth. The network installation package covers both the network hardware and software implementations that involve extremely specialized skills and experience. However, they are either handled by the company itself or are usually outsourced and controlled by a third party.

The network management tools can be delivered on-cloud or on-premise depending on the deployment. The on-premises implementation refers to updating the network program at a company’s premises rather than at a remote location of the branch. The on-site implementation involves an extensive framework, and its own data centre, organizations that typically deliver on-site technologies that can pay for this bill. Cloud computing, though, is the fast-growing of both. Deployment in the cloud requires high deployment costs but is also easy to control and run from remote locations.

