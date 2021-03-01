Addison’s Disease Market Size is set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

Market Highlights

The Global Addison’s Disease Market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 168 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Addison’s disease occurs when the body starts producing inadequate amounts of certain hormones produced by adrenal glands.

The glands start to produce too less cortisol and aldosterone as well. Addison’s disease is a rare disorder, and only 1 in 100,000 people suffer from it.

The increasing prevalence of Addison’s disease and rising research & development activities to produce new products for diagnosing and treating diseases is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in June 2017, the incidence rate of Addison’s disease is 0.6 per 100,000 of the population per year. Despite the drivers, difficulty in diagnosis in early stages and lack of knowledge can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, raising awareness of the disease and favorable reimbursement policies.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest position in the global market owing to the growing awareness about the disease coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure.

