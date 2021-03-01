Global Alcohol Beverage Market 2015-2026, Size Trend With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.
Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.
XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.
Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Alcohol Beverage Market by XYZResearch Include
China
EU
North America
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Alcohol Beverage Market?
E & J Gallo
William Grant & Sons
Boston Beer
Miller Coors
Diageo
Treasury Wine Estates
Jose Cuervo
Constellation Brands
Beam-Suntory
Mast-Jaegermeister
Bacardi
Pernod Ricard
Edrington Group
Brown-Forman
Pabst Brewing
Anheuser-Busch
Carlsberg
China Resource Enterprise
Accolade Wines
Vina Concha y Toro
Torres
Heineken
The Wine Group
Craft Brew Alliance
Molson Coors Brewing
Haelwood International Holdings
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks
…
Major Type of Alcohol Beverage Covered in XYZResearch report:
Beer
Distilled Spirits
Wine
Others
Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market
Convenience Stores
On Premises
Liquor Stores
Grocery Shops
Internet Retailing
Supermarkets
Table of Contents
Global Alcohol Beverage Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin
1 Market Scope
2 Regional Market Analysis
3 Global Alcohol Beverage Market Assessment by Segment
4 Global Alcohol Beverage Market Assessment by Regions
5 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)
6 Competitive Landscape
7 Alcohol Beverage Competitive Analysis
8 Conclusion
