Global Cold Chain Logistics Market in Indonesia Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Logistics in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 (%)

The global Cold Chain Logistics market was valued at 239620 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 418070 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. While the Cold Chain Logistics market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cold Chain Logistics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cold Chain Logistics in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cold Chain Logistics market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

