Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 8397.2 million by 2025, from USD 5200 million in 2019.

The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are:

ABB Ltd.

Echelon Corporation

C3 IoT

Azbil Corporation

Daintree Networks

BuildingIQ, Inc.

EnerNOC, Inc.

Daikin

Cylon Controls Ltd.

Ecova, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

eSight Energy

Optimum Energy LLC

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

GridPoint, Inc.

FirstFuel Software, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

General Electric

Powerhouse Dynamics

Verisae, Inc.

SkyFoundry LLC

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

By Type, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market has been segmented into:

Hardware

Service

By Application, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) has been segmented into:

Offices (government and private)

Retail stores

Institutions (schools, colleges and universities)

Hospitals

Shopping malls and hotels

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

