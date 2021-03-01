Global Cash Management System Market |COVID-19 Impact, Research Report- Forecast till 2025

Global Cash Management System Market Research Report: By Component [Software and Services (Managed Services and Professional Services {Installation Services, Training and Implementation Services and Other Support Services})], by Organization Size [SMEs, Large Enterprise] By Deployment Mode [Cloud, On-Premise], Product Type [Account Reconciliation, Controlled Disbursement, Automated Clearing House (ACH)/ Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Demand Deposit Account (DDA), Wire Transfer, Information Reporting, Retail And Wholesale Lockbox, Check Clearing and Purchasing Card]), By End-user (Banks, Retail, Non-Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) and Commercial Enterprises)and Region [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America] – Forecast till 2025

Market Synopsis

The rise of the Global Cash Management System Market 2020 can be at 14.15% CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The COVID-analysis for the Cash Management System Market is provided along with the report. As per Market Research Future (MRFR) study, the cash management market is expected to rise from USD 17.14 Bn in 2018 to USD 40.10 Bn in 2025. The expansion of the cash management market can be attributed to the large-scale adoption of automated application. The rise in e-commerce sector and increase in payment applications and mobile wallets can promote the cash management market. The rise in need for cloud-based automated solutions for banking can impel the expansion of the market in the years to come. The growing utility of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for cash management market can support the expansion of the market.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the Global Cash Management System Market is based on product type, component, organization size, deployment model, and end-user.

The component-based segments of the cash management system market are solution and services. The services based segments of the cash management system market are professional services and managed services. The professional services segments are training and implementation services, installation services, and other support services.

The product type based segments of the cash management system market are controlled disbursement, check clearing, Automated Clearing House (ACH), account reconciliation, Demand Deposit Account (DDA), wire transfer, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), retail wholesale lockbox, Information reporting, and purchasing card.

The deployment model-based segments of the cash management market are cloud and on-premise.

The organization size-based segments of the cash management segments are small enterprise, medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

The end-user-based segments of the cash management system market are non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs), banks, retail, and commercial enterprises.

Regional Analysis

North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America are regional segments of the Global Cash Management System Market.

In North America, the rise of the cash management market can be attributed to increase in the demand for cash management system solutions by different fields. The rise of the cash management system market in the forecast period can be attributed to the increase in cloud-based automated solutions adoption. Other factors that can boost the cash management market are the surge in application of cashless transactions and growing investments made by the banking sector. The high implication of cash management software can promote the expansion of the cash management market in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the expansion of the cash management system market can be attributed to increase in high utility of cash managements solutions. The expansion of the cash management market across the assessment period in the region can be credited to digitalization and expansion of the retail sector. The rise of the cash management system market can also be credited to the growing number of automated teller machines (ATM). The rise in government initiatives made by emerging economies, such as Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Mynamar can boost the market in the region.

Key Players

MRFR identified some reputed Players in the world Cash Management System Market. They are; SAGE Intacct (US), Glory Global Solution (UK), ), Oracle Corporation (US), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Alvara Cash Management Group AG (Germany), CMS.COM (India), in times (Germany), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (India), Ardent Leisure Management Limited (Australia), National Cash Management Systems (NCMS) (US), Sopra Banking Software SA (FranceGiesecke+Devrient GmBH (Germany), AurionPro Solution (India), Acumatica, Inc. (US), and Evry (Norway)

