Global Brake PadsMarket Research Report 2026

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brake Pads in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Brake Pads Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Brake Pads Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Germany Brake Pads Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Brake Pads Market 2019 (%)

The global Brake Pads market was valued at 11130 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11780 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Brake Pads market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Brake Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Brake Pads production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Brake Pads Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Germany Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Germany Brake Pads Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Germany Brake Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Brake Pads Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Brake Pads Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Brake Pads Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Germany Brake Pads Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Federal Mogul

TRW

Nisshinbo

Akebono

MAT Holdings

Delphi Automotive

ITT

Sangsin Brake

Sumitomo

Hitachi Chemical

ATE

BREMBO

ADVICS

Acdelco

Brake Parts Inc

ICER

Fras-le

EBC Brakes

ABS Friction

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Shangdong xinyi

SAL-FER

Hunan BoYun

