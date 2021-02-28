Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephony system technology that interacts with the callers, gathers the required information and routes the calls to the particular appropriate recipient.

With the modern, sophisticated IVR systems, you can gather the input and responses through spoken words with the voice recognition. Conversations are either pre-recorded or generated audio which assists, directs, or guides customers automatically without a live operator.

Within these interactions, clients can communicate by using either the touch-tone keypad selection or voice telephone input. The responses take the form of voice, call- back or any other related media.

IVR software enables an organization to use prerecorded greetings or menu options that a customer can access through a phone keypad. Advanced IVR systems may include speech recognition software to enable a customer to communicate with a computer. Many companies have augmented or replaced IVR systems with automated speech recognition technologies that enable callers to speak their requests instead of punching numbers into their phones. These voice recognition systems can frustrate callers if the system doesn’t recognize a caller’s questions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market was valued at 1635.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2534.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. While the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud-based

On Premise

Brazil Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

8X8, Inc. (US)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

Convergys Corporation (US)

Avaya Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Connect First (US)

West Corporation (US)

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

IVR Lab (US)

Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US)

24/7 Customer, Inc. (US)

InContact Inc. (US)

NewVoiceMedia (UK)

