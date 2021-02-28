Global Thermal Printhead Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Thermal Printhead is constituted by a line of heating elements, these elements have the same resistance, these elements are rowing densely, and the dpi is ranging from 200 to 600.

The thermal print head is the key components of the thermal printer; it needs to coordinate with the thermal print paper to print out the specified image. The image is applicated in the room more suitable. It is better to wipe the hot zone daily after used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Printhead in US, including the following market information:

US Thermal Printhead Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Thermal Printhead Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Thermal Printhead Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Thermal Printhead Market 2019 (%)

The global Thermal Printhead market was valued at 319.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 373.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Thermal Printhead market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermal Printhead manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Thermal Printhead production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Thermal Printhead Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Thermal Printhead Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019

(%)

Thick Film Thermal Printhead

Thin Film Thermal Printhead

US Thermal Printhead Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Thermal Printhead Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Thermal Printhead Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kyocera

ROHM

Shandong Hualing (SHEC)

Toshiba Hokut

AOI Electronics

Gulton

