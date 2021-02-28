Global Biomassfired Heating Plant Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

A biomass-fired power plant produces electricity and heat by burning biomass in a boiler.

The most common types of boilers are hot water boilers and steam boilers. Wood chips, residues and other types of biomass are used in the boilers, in the same way as coal, natural gas and oil.

Fuel is stored in a bunker for further transport to the boiler. In the boiler, water is heated to high temperature under pressure. Steam from the boiler powers the turbine, which is connected to the generator. Steam that has passed through the turbine, heats district heating water, which is distributed through the district heating network’s piping.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biomassfired Heating Plant in US, including the following market information:

US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Biomassfired Heating Plant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market 2019 (%)

The global Biomassfired Heating Plant market was valued at 18890 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21230 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the Biomassfired Heating Plant market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biomassfired Heating Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biomassfired Heating Plant production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

＜5 MW

10~20 MW

Others

US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Power Generation

Heat Distribution

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

EON

Dong Energy

Drax Group

Aalborg

Comsa

Abantia

Aker Group

Fortum Keilaniemi

Eidsiva Fjernvarme

Suez

Statkraft

EHP

VATTENFALL

ZE PAK

