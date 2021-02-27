Global Molecular Pump Market Research Report 2020-2026

Portable air conditioners are a device to modify the condition of air (heating, cooling, but mainly cooling). Perfect for a variety of cooling situations, portable air conditioners are great alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems because they’re compact, mobile, and require no permanent installation. Moreover, because they’re usually used to cool only certain parts of a home or as a supplement to central air conditioners, they can be much more cost-effective to run. Portable air
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6215583-portable-air-conditioning-system-market-in-china-manufacturing
conditioners use refrigerants to reduce the temperature. During the cooling process, moisture is condensed out of the air and collected in a drain bucket or exhausted out through a drain hose or evaporated out the exhaust. The heating system uses PTC heating technology, fast heat transfer, high efficiency, and low power consumption.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Air Conditioning System in China, including the following market information:
China Portable Air Conditioning System Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Portable Air Conditioning System Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Portable Air Conditioning System Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/weight-loss-and-management-product-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01
Top Five Competitors in China Portable Air Conditioning System Market 2019 (%)
The global Portable Air Conditioning System market was valued at 807.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1046.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Portable Air Conditioning System market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Air Conditioning System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/eyebrow-growth-products-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08
production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Portable Air Conditioning System production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Portable Air Conditioning System Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Portable Air Conditioning System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room
Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room
Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room
China Portable Air Conditioning System Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Portable Air Conditioning System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Equipment & Server Rooms
Factories & Warehouses
Medical & Hospitals
Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-interactive-and-self-service-kiosk-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-11
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Portable Air Conditioning System Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Portable Air Conditioning System Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Portable Air Conditioning System Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Portable Air Conditioning System Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DeLonghi
Airart
Electrolux
OlimpiaSplendid
Midea
LG
Haier
Suntec
Carrier
Whirlpool
NewAir
Whynter
Gree
Panasonic
Aux
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/team-collaboration-software-market-by-servicesassets-typesolutionsend-usersapplicationsregions-forecasts-to-2025-2021-02-16