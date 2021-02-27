Global Mining Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Global Mining Chemicals Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 – DecisionDatabases.com
Mining chemicals are the chemicals used in the extraction of metal from ores. Different kinds of mining chemicals include frothers, flocculants, collectors, solvent extractants, grinding aids, depressants, activators and modifiers. They find application in areas like mineral processing, explosives and drilling, water and wastewater treatment, exploration and analysis.
Water & wastewater treatment industries are the largest end-users of the mining chemicals. They are followed by mining and explosives & drilling industries. Grinding aids are the largest product segment. They induce floatability in the ore, making metal extraction easier, leading to their increased consumption. Flocculants, frothers and solvent extractants follow them. Flocculants, in particular, have witnessed a remarkable increase in their application in the water treatment processes.
Asia-Pacific leads the global mining chemicals market in terms of both demand and production followed by North America and Europe.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The key players in global mining chemicals market include:
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Cytec Industries
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
- SNF FloMin
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Ashland
- Dupont (EI) De Nemours
- Ekof Mining & Water Solution GmbH
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- FMC Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kemira OYJ
- Mathiesen Corporation
- Maxam Australia Pty Ltd.
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:
Mining Chemicals By Product:
- Frothers
- Flocculants
- Collectors
- Solvent Extractants
- Grinding Aids
- Others (Depressants, Activators And Modifiers)
Mining Chemicals By Application:
- Mineral Processing
- Explosives And Drilling
- Water And Wastewater Treatment
- Others (Exploration, Analysis, Etc.)
Mining Chemicals By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Mining Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Mining Chemicals Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Mining Chemicals Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Mining Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Mining Chemicals Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Mining Chemicals Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Mining Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Mining Chemicals Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Mining Chemicals Industry
