Global Mining Chemicals Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Mining chemicals are the chemicals used in the extraction of metal from ores. Different kinds of mining chemicals include frothers, flocculants, collectors, solvent extractants, grinding aids, depressants, activators and modifiers. They find application in areas like mineral processing, explosives and drilling, water and wastewater treatment, exploration and analysis.

Water & wastewater treatment industries are the largest end-users of the mining chemicals. They are followed by mining and explosives & drilling industries. Grinding aids are the largest product segment. They induce floatability in the ore, making metal extraction easier, leading to their increased consumption. Flocculants, frothers and solvent extractants follow them. Flocculants, in particular, have witnessed a remarkable increase in their application in the water treatment processes.

Asia-Pacific leads the global mining chemicals market in terms of both demand and production followed by North America and Europe.

The key players in global mining chemicals market include:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Cytec Industries

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SNF FloMin

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland

Dupont (EI) De Nemours

Ekof Mining & Water Solution GmbH

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FMC Corporation

General Electric Company

Huntsman Corporation

Kemira OYJ

Mathiesen Corporation

Maxam Australia Pty Ltd.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Mining Chemicals By Product:

Frothers

Flocculants

Collectors

Solvent Extractants

Grinding Aids

Others (Depressants, Activators And Modifiers)

Mining Chemicals By Application:

Mineral Processing

Explosives And Drilling

Water And Wastewater Treatment

Others (Exploration, Analysis, Etc.)

Mining Chemicals By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Mining Chemicals Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Mining Chemicals Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Mining Chemicals Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Mining Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Mining Chemicals Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Mining Chemicals Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Mining Chemicals Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Mining Chemicals Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Mining Chemicals Industry

