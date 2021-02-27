Global Medical Polymers Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Medical polymers are high performance polymers utilized in medical devices and equipments. These are the most preferred material over other conventional materials like glass and metals. Medical polymers exhibit properties like resistance to chemicals and its reactions, durability, lightweight, portability, flexibility, strength, biodegradability, etc. Medical polymers can be moulded smaller as per the functional use maintaining aesthetics. Medical polymers are widely used in packaging of syringes, tablets and other drugs owing to its properties and cost efficiency.

Global medical polymers market report is segmented on the basis of its products as medical resins and fibers, medical elastomers and biodegradable plastics. Medical resins and fibers are further classified as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyurethane, polystyrene (PS), and others including engineering thermoplastics such as ABS, PC and PET. Medical elastomers are classified as styrene block copolymer (SBC), rubber latex and others that includes TPU, TPV and TPO.

Medical resins and fibers are the major products of medical polymers worldwide. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyurethane, etc. find variety of applications in the global medical polymers market. Medical devices and equipment, medical packaging and others including tissue engineering and cardio stents are the major applications in the global medical polymers market. Medical devices and equipment account for largest share in applications market followed by medical packaging.

There is huge potential for biodegradable devices and equipment in medical implants during the forecast period. A trend is observed in the global market moving from conventional materials to high performance polymers. In addition, declining demand for glass and metals in medical devices and equipments has boosted the growth of the global medical polymers market. Home healthcare treatments and aging population have aggregated the demand for medical polymers in the global market.

Major players in the global medical polymers market are:

BASF S.E.

Eastman Chemical

Bayer Material Science AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Celanese Corporation

DSM N.V.

E.I. DuPont de Numeros Company

Evonik Industries AG

Dow Chemical Company

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Others



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Medical Polymers By Products:

Resins And Fibers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polyurethane Polystyrene (PS) Others (Including Engineering Thermoplastics Such As ABS, PC And PET)

Elastomers Styrene Block Copolymer (SBC) Rubber Latex Others (Including TPU, TPV And TPO)

Biodegradable Plastics



Medical Polymers By Applications:

Medical Devices And Equipment

Medical Packaging

Others (Including Tissue Engineering And Cardio Stents)



Medical Polymers By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Medical Polymers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Medical Polymers Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Medical Polymers Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Medical Polymers Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Medical Polymers Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Medical Polymers Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Medical Polymers Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Medical Polymers Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Medical Polymers Industry



