Global Animal Feed Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Animal feed are nutritional food given to domestic animals to increase their overall productivity and provide them a balanced diet. Animal feed are of different types such as plants, hay, husks, mixed animal feeds, alternative protein food and others, depending upon the livestock. Milk and dairy products are obtained from cattles, which help the dairy industry to grow globally. Swine and poultry provide meat, which is consumed worldwide. Aquatic animals and other livestock have specific applications depending on the demand of end users.
Animal feed contain proteins, which are essential for animal growth. Enzymes provide quality animal feed. Minerals and vitamins are necessary elements in animal feed. Antibiotics in animal feed help domestic animals resistant to several diseases. Global animal feed market is segmented based on their function as amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, acidifiers, antibiotics, binders and others. Based on livestock, global animal feed market is segmented as swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals and others.
Key industries in animal feed market include are:
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Cargill Incorporated
- Archer Daniels Midlands
- DSM
- Danisco
- Novozymes
- Nutreco
- Chr. Holdings A/S
- Charoen Pokphand
- Alltech Incorporated
- Invivo NSA
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Animal Feed By Function:
- Antioxidants
- Amino Acids
- Enzymes
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Antibiotics
- Acidifiers
- Binders
- Others
Animal Feed By Livestock:
- Swine
- Cattle
- Poultry
- Aquatic Animals
- Others
Animal Feed By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Animal Feed Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Animal Feed Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Animal Feed Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Animal Feed Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Animal Feed Market Analysis By Function
Chapter 6 Animal Feed Market Analysis By Livestock
Chapter 7 Animal Feed Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Animal Feed Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Animal Feed Industry
