Global Mechanized Irrigation Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Mechanized irrigation is a application system that supply water into the field consistently. Cyclone sprinklers, oscillating sprinklers, moving water nozzles, impact sprinklers and others are the equipments used in the mechanized irrigation systems. This system is favourable water scarce regions with growing population. Global mechanized irrigation market is segmented based on its applications in Agricultural Crops, Nursery, Lawns and Others. Agricultural Crops include Corn, Wheat, Other Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, and Others.
Central pivot system, lateral pivot system, solid set, travelling gun, permanent set, side roll, and mobile irrigation systems are the types of mechanized irrigation systems. These are techniques opted for crop irrigation. Central pivot system rotates on the pivot and irrigate through sprinklers. Lateral pivot system irrigate through a complex guidance system. Worldwide, central pivot system is the most prefer mechanized irrigation system.
North America is the leading geography followed by Asia Pacific in the global mechanized irrigation market. It is projected that global mechanized irrigation market will grow at a CAGR 15.1% for the forecast period. In this report, this market is estimated to reach USD 6,398.87 million by the year 2025. Adaptation of favouring automated irrigation systems over conventional irrigation systems is the rising trend in Asia Pacific region. Intervention and favorable regulations of the government are boosting the applications of mechanized irrigation in global market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Leading companies in the global mechanized irrigation market are:
- Valmont Industries
- Lindsay Corporation
- Rivulis Irrigation
- The Toro Company
- Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
- Nelson Irrigation Corporation
- Netafim Limited
- Rain Bird Corporation
- T-L Irrigation Co.
- EPC Industries Limited
Majority of the leading companies are North America based followed by India and Israel. Valmont Industries and Lindsay Corporation jointly hold maximum market share in this industry.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Mechanized Irrigation By Types:
- Central Pivot System
- Lateral Pivot System
- Solid Set
- Others
Mechanized Irrigation By Applications:
- Agricultural Crops
- Corn
- Wheat
- Other Cereals
- Pulses and Oilseeds
- Others
- Nursery
- Lawns
- Others
Mechanized Irrigation By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Mechanized Irrigation Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Mechanized Irrigation Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Mechanized Irrigation Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Mechanized Irrigation Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Mechanized Irrigation Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Mechanized Irrigation Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Mechanized Irrigation Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Mechanized Irrigation Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Mechanized Irrigation Industry
