Global Silicone Sealants Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Silicone sealants are elastomers that functions to seal or block the gaps in the applied products. These sealing materials have properties like flexibility, elongation, cyclic flexing, tear strength, compression set, dielectric strength (at high voltage), thermal conductivity, stability, high temperature and fire resistance, etc. it is available for use in single component, two-component and others forms. Technologically advancements have led to different types of silicone sealants. Pressure sensitive sealant, UV or radiation cured sealant, thermoset silicone sealant, and room temperature vulcanizing (RTV) are the types of silicone sealants available in the global market.
Global silicone sealants market find applications in automotive, cooking, baking, food storage products, undergarments, sportswear, footwear, electronics, medical devices and implants, home repair, hardware, and many others. It is used between the window, support frame, in blocking rainwater through walls and around walls to seal cables, pipes, or exhaust systems from fire.
Asia Pacific is the leading geography in terms of demand followed by North America and Europe. China and India are responsible for the growth of this region owing to the flourishing industries like construction and transportation. China is the major market in this region and projected to be the largest producer in the coming future.
The major companies in the global silicone sealants market are:
- Dow Corning
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Others
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Silicone Sealants By Types:
- Pressure Sensitive Sealants
- UV Or Radiation Cured Sealants
- Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV)
- Thermoset Silicones
Silicone Sealants By Application Areas:
- Construction
- Automotives
- Packaging
- Cosmetics
- Food
- Others
Silicone Sealants By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Silicone Sealants Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Silicone Sealants Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Silicone Sealants Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Silicone Sealants Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Silicone Sealants Market Analysis By Types
Chapter 6 Silicone Sealants Market Analysis By Application Areas
Chapter 7 Silicone Sealants Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Silicone Sealants Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Silicone Sealants Industry
